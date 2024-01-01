Featured scholarship
Jesse Lee Prize
Applicant must publish a book-length monograph on Methodist history. Please note that these monies are not scholarships to defray the costs of attending school, prizes are for scholarly papers submitted and for specific research projects examining the history of The United Methodist Church or its antecedents.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
General Commission on Archives and History, The United Methodist Church
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 127, Madison, NJ
|Phone
|(973) 408-3189
|Website
|http://www.gcah.org/research/the-jesse-lee-prize
|mmerkel@gcah.org