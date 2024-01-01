Featured scholarship
John Cornelius and Max English Scholarship
Applicant must be a Marine tanker, former Marine tanker, or survivor, dependent, or under legal guardianship of a Marine, who served in a tank unit or is on active duty, retired, reserve, or has been honorably discharged. The Marine tanker must be a member of MCTA or plan to join.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Marine Corps Tankers Association, Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|1829 Balentine Drive, Alpine, CA
|Phone
|(619) 659-8156
|Website
|http://usmctankers.org/pageScholarship
|tigertanker2003@yahoo.com