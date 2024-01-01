Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
John L. Dales Scholarship - Standard Application
Application is open to members of Screen Actors Guild or children of Screen Actors Guild. Member must be under the age of 21 and have been in good standing of the Guild for five years with a lifetime earnings of $30,000 earned in the Guild's jurisdiction. A parent of a child applying must have 10 vested years of pension credits or a lifetime earnings of $150,000 earned in the Guild's jurisdiction.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Screen Actors Guild Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|5757 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
|Phone
|(323) 549-6649
|Website
|http://sagaftra.foundation/assistance/scholarship-programs/application/
|dlloyd@sagfoundation.org