Joseph Towner Fund for Gay and Lesbian Families
Applicant must be the child of a lesbian or gay parent who resides in one of the following nine Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Napa, Sonoma, and Solano. Applicant must be 25 years of age or younger, have a minimum 2.5 GPA or GED certificate, if applicable, be enrolled in an accredited postsecondary institution, and carry a full-time academic work load (minimum 12 units per term). Application form, transcripts, and essay required.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA:
Sponsor
Horizons Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|Horizons Foundation, San Francisco, CA
|Phone
|(415) 398-2333
|Website
|https://www.horizonsfoundation.org/apply/how-to-apply/find-funding-program/joseph-towner-fund-for-gay-and-lesbian-families/
|jgomez@horizonsfoundation.org