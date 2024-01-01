Featured scholarship
Junior Girls Scholarship
Applicant must be 13 to 16 years old, have been an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Junior Girls Unit for at least one year, and have held an office in the unit. Three letters of recommendation (one from a school teacher, a Junior Girls leader, and one other person of the applicant's choice) and school transcript are required.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars
Contact information
|Office
|406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, MO
|Phone
|(816) 561-8655
|Website
|https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/
|info@ladiesauxvfw.org