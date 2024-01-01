Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Kappa Epsilon - AFPE Fellowship
Applicant must have completed one term of advanced studies in the pharmaceutical sciences, be a member in good financial standing of Kappa Epsilon, and be working toward a pharmacy M.S., a Ph.D., or a Pharm.D. (having previously earned a pharmacy B.S.). Financial need is considered.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE)
Contact information
|Office
|KE Executive Office, Stone Mountain, GA
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://afpepharm.org/index.php/grants-scholarships-and-awards/
|-