Kazuma and Ichiko Hisanaga Scholarship Fund

Applicant must be a current year graduating senior of Hilo High School (if there are no eligible applicants, those graduating from other Hawaii Island high schools will be considered) who is an athlete in more than one varsity sport. Applicant must plan to attend a four-year college or university in the continental United States with preference for NAIA or Division II. Applicant must have leadership and community service experience. Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, additional essay, and letter of recommendation required.

