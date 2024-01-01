Featured scholarship
Kildee Graduate Scholarships
Applicant must have participated in the National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contest. The top 25 individuals in one of the past three National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contest may apply. Two letters of recommendation (including a letter from the department chair and a faculty member who is familiar with the applicant's activities and academic achievements) and an official transcript showing all courses required.
Amount$3,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Dairy Shrine
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 725, Denmark, WI
|Phone
|(920) 863-6333
|Website
|http://www.dairyshrine.org/download_scholarship_app.php
|info@dairyshrine.org