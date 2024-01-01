Featured scholarship
Kildee Undergraduate Scholarship
Applicant must have participated in and rated among the top 25 individuals in one of the most recent national 4-H or National F.F.A. Dairy Judging contests. Two letters of recommendation with at least one from the college is required as well as an official transcript showing all high school courses/grades and completed college work.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Dairy Shrine
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 725, Denmark, WI
|Phone
|(920) 863-6333
|Website
|http://www.dairyshrine.org/download_scholarship_app.php
|info@dairyshrine.org