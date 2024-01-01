Featured scholarship
Lance Stafford Larson Student Scholarship for the Best Paper
Applicant must be an active member of the IEEE Computer Society. Award is for the best paper concerning computer-related subjects.
Amount$500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Inc. Computer Society
Contact information
|Office
|1730 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, DC
|Phone
|(202) 371-1013
|Website
|https://www.computer.org/web/students/larson
