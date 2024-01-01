Featured scholarship
Law Enforcement Officers Dependents' Scholarship
Applicant must be a resident of Arkansas who is the dependent child or spouse (who has not remarried) of a person who was killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty as law enforcement officers in the State of Arkansas or certain Highway and Transportation Department employees. Applicant must be under 23 years of age (except for spouses).
Sponsor
Arkansas Department of Higher Education
Contact information
|Office
|114 East Capitol, Little Rock, AR
|Phone
|(501) 371-2058
|Website
|http://www.adhe.edu/divisions/financialaid/Pages/fa_programs.aspx
|junem@adhe.edu