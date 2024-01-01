Sign Up
All scholarships / Oklahoma state scholarships / Lee B. Thompson Scholarship
Featured Easy apply

Lee B. Thompson Scholarship

Applicant must be a first-year law student who demonstrates excellent character, leadership, unselfish service to others, and scholarship. Selection is based upon merit and need.

Amount

$3,000.00

Deadline

September 1
Apply Now

Enligibility

  • Age: -
  • GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information

Office Law Center, Norman, OK
Phone (405) 325-4726
Website http://www.ou.edu/scholarships.html
Email -

