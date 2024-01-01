Featured scholarship
Leon and Lorraine Watson North Carolina Scholarship
Applicant must be accepted for full-time enrollment and show evidence of high financial need as well as be a North Carolina resident. Selection is based upon standardized test scores and academic performance. Preference given to students who are first generation college students, show evidence of having overcome adversity, and provide socioeconomic diversity to college community.
Amount$4,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Elon University
Contact information
|Office
|2700 Campus Box, 100 Campus Drive, Elon University, NC
|Phone
|(800) 334-8448 ext. 1
|Website
|http://www.elon.edu/e-web/admissions/FinancialAid/grants.xhtml
|admissions@elon.edu