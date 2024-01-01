Featured scholarship
Leveraging Educational Assistance Partnership (LEAP)
Applicant must be attending a public or private non-profit institution or post-secondary vocational school in Utah which has a participating agreement with the organization. Selection is based upon financial need. FAFSA is required.
Amount$2,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority/Utah System of Higher Education
Contact information
|Office
|60 South 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT
|Phone
|(801) 321-7207
|Website
|https://www.uheaa.org
|lreid@utahsbr.edu