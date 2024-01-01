Featured Easy apply

Licensed Mental Health Services Provider Educational Program

Applicant must be a licensed mental health service provider who holds a full and unrestricted license to practice in California or are registered Marriage and Family Therapist or Clinical Social Worker in good standing. Program eligibility includes health-related work experience in a MHPSA or qualified facility and have received significant training in cultural and linguistic competence. Selection is also based upon professional goals for the next five to ten years, community background, and community service. Scholarship encourages licensed mental health service providers to practice in a mental health professional shortage area or qualify in California by authorizing a plan for repayment of their educational loans in exchange for their service in a designated shortage area for a minimum of two years. Program pays up to $15,000 in outstanding government or commercial educational loans for expenses incurred for their mental health service provider education.

