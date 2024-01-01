Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Licensed Mental Health Services Provider Educational Program
Applicant must be a licensed mental health service provider who holds a full and unrestricted license to practice in California or are registered Marriage and Family Therapist or Clinical Social Worker in good standing. Program eligibility includes health-related work experience in a MHPSA or qualified facility and have received significant training in cultural and linguistic competence. Selection is also based upon professional goals for the next five to ten years, community background, and community service. Scholarship encourages licensed mental health service providers to practice in a mental health professional shortage area or qualify in California by authorizing a plan for repayment of their educational loans in exchange for their service in a designated shortage area for a minimum of two years. Program pays up to $15,000 in outstanding government or commercial educational loans for expenses incurred for their mental health service provider education.
Amount$15,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development
Contact information
|Office
|400 R Street, Suite 460, Sacramento, CA
|Phone
|(916) 326-3644
|Website
|http://www.oshpd.ca.gov/HPEF/Applications.html
|hpef-email@oshpd.ca.gov