Lillie Lois Ford Scholarship Fund

Applicant must be a resident of Missouri and under the age of 21. Applicant must be unmarried and a descendant of a veteran with at least 90 days active service in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, who received an Honorable Discharge for such service. A photocopy of the veteran's discharge or separation notice must accompany the scholarship application. Applicant must be attending an accredited college/university as a full-time student. Consideration for scholarship will be determined annually for high school graduates in need of financial aid to attend a college/university.

