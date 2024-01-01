Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Lillie Lois Ford Scholarship Fund
Applicant must be a resident of Missouri and under the age of 21. Applicant must be unmarried and a descendant of a veteran with at least 90 days active service in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, who received an Honorable Discharge for such service. A photocopy of the veteran's discharge or separation notice must accompany the scholarship application. Applicant must be attending an accredited college/university as a full-time student. Consideration for scholarship will be determined annually for high school graduates in need of financial aid to attend a college/university.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Legion - Missouri
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 179, Jefferson City, MO
|Phone
|(573) 893-2353
|Website
|http://www.missourilegion.org/lillie_lois_ford_scholarship_fund_16-17.pdf
|info@missourilegion.org