Featured Easy apply

LIT Scholarship for Excellence

Applicant must be a current student member of LIT (which requires being in the top 35% of class, having a minimum 3.5 GPA in at least 12 semester hours of literature, having a 3.0 cumulative GPA, and being in the fifth college semester) who is sponsored by an active chapter. Selection is based upon the quality of the applicant's scholarly or creative writing as evaluated by a committee. Application and writing sample are required.

Amount $1,000.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA:

Sponsor

Contact information