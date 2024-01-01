Featured scholarship
Littleton-Griswold Research Grant
Applicant must be a member of the American Historical Association. Preference will be given to doctoral students, non-tenured faculty, and unaffiliated scholars and those with specific research needs, such as the completion of a project or completion of a discrete segment thereof.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Historical Association
Contact information
|Office
|400 A Street, SE, Washington, DC
|Phone
|(202) 544-2422 ext. 100
|Website
|http://historians.org/awards-and-grants/grants-and-fellowships/littleton-griswold-research-grant
|aha@historians.org