Applicant must be a resident of Missouri and under the age of 21 who is unmarried and a descendant of a veteran with at least 90 days active service in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard who received an Honorable Discharge for such service. Applicant must be attending an accredited college/university as a full-time student training to be a registered nurse. Application and photocopy of veteran's discharge or separation notice are required to be submitted.

Amount $750.00

