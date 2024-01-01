Featured scholarship
Margaret E. Swanson Scholarship
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be enrolled full-time in an accredited program in the U.S., have completed a minimum of one year in a dental hygiene curriculum prior to receiving an ADHA Institute scholarship award [students entering their first year of dental hygiene school are not eligible], and complete the FAFSA (must demonstrate at least $1,500 in financial need documented by your financial aid office). Selection is based on organizational leadership potential.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) Institute for Oral Health
Contact information
|Office
|ADHA Institute for Oral Health, Chicago, IL
|Phone
|(800) 735-4916
|Website
|http://www.adha.org/scholarships-and-grants
|scholarship@adha.net