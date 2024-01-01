Featured Easy apply

Margaret E. Swanson Scholarship

Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be enrolled full-time in an accredited program in the U.S., have completed a minimum of one year in a dental hygiene curriculum prior to receiving an ADHA Institute scholarship award [students entering their first year of dental hygiene school are not eligible], and complete the FAFSA (must demonstrate at least $1,500 in financial need documented by your financial aid office). Selection is based on organizational leadership potential.

