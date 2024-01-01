Featured scholarship
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Scholarship
Applicant must be the child of a Marine or Navy Corpsmen who served with a Marine unit and who plans to attend an undergraduate or vo/tech school and whose family adjusted gross income (not exceeding $9,000). Minimum 2.0 GPA required.
Sponsor
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
|909 North Washington Street, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA
|(703) 549-0060
|https://www.mcsf.org/scholarship/
|kate.cooper@mcsf.org