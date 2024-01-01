Featured scholarship
McLeod Family Scholarship - North Salem High School
Applicant must have graduated within three years of the current academic year from North Salem High School and be attending a college or university in Oregon, California, Idaho, or Washington at least half time. FAFSA required. Preference to those majoring in liberal arts or a health-related field.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Oregon Office of Student Access and Completion
Contact information
|Office
|1500 Valley River Drive, Eugene, OR
|Phone
|(541) 687-7400
|Website
|https://app.oregonstudentaid.gov
|cheryl.a.connolly@state.or.us