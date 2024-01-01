Featured scholarship
Merit-Based Scholarships
Applicant must be a student who has applied to the university by December 1st with a minimum 3.5 GPA and minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1200. A student meeting this criteria does not guarantee that they will receive an award. Some awards will depend on major selected, geographical location, and financial need.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 3.5
Sponsor
Longwood University
Contact information
|Office
|201 High Street, Farmville, VA
|Phone
|(434) 395-2060
|Website
|http://www.longwood.edu/financialaid/scholarships.htm
|admissions@longwood.edu