Milton Fisher Scholarship for Innovation and Creativity
Applicants must be a Connecticut or New York City Metropolitan Area high school junior or senior who will be attending college anywhere in the United States, or a high school student from anywhere in the United States planning to attend their freshman year at a university in Connecticut of the New York City Metropolitan Area. Award looks to reward and encourage students who have completed unique personal projects in their school or community, projects which are innovative and creative. Applications are available online only.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
The Renee B. Fisher Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|c/o The Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, New Haven, CT
|Phone
|(203) 777-2386
|Website
|http://www.rbffoundation.org/application.html
|emily.casaretto@gmail.com