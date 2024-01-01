Featured Easy apply

Monsignor Horrigan Scholarship

Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and a composite ACT score of 25 (combined SAT Reasoning score of 1140). Applicant must be able to maintain their GPA and full-time enrollment status. Priority is given to applicants who submit their application for admission in accordance with stated deadlines. Merit Scholarships are awarded above and beyond other financial aid students receive. Merit awards serve to recognize individual students for their academic talent, service, or leadership achievements. Award amounts are determined on an individual basis and celebrate the strength and achievements of each admitted student, in and out of the classroom.

Amount $14,000.00

