Monsignor Treece Scholarships

Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and a minimum combined SAT score of 1100 (composite ACT score of 21). Applicant must be able to maintain their GPA and full-time enrollment status. Merit Scholarships are awarded above and beyond other financial aid students receive. Merit awards serve to recognize individual students for their academic talent, service, or leadership achievements. Award amounts are determined on an individual basis and celebrate the strength and achievements of each admitted student, in and out of the classroom.

Amount $14,000.00 Apply Now

