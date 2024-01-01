Featured scholarship
Muggets Scholarship
Applicant must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate horticulture, landscape, or related discipline at a two- or four-year institution. Students in vocational agriculture programs will be considered. Undergraduate students must have at least a sophomore standing in a four-year program or senior standing in a two-year program as of the fall semester of scholarship application year. Minimum 2.25 overall GPA required, 2.7 GPA required in major. Preference will be given to applicants who plan to work within the industry (including nursery operation, landscape architecture/design/construction/maintenance, interiorsacap, horticultural distribution, or retail garden center) following graduation. Must complete application online.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 2.25
Sponsor
Horticultural Research Institute, Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|1000 Vermont Avenue, N.W. Suite 300, Washington, DC
|Phone
|(202) 741-4852
|Website
|http://hriresearch.org/HRI/Scholarship/Apply_for_Scholarships.aspx
|tjodon@hriresearch.org