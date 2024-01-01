Featured scholarship
National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Fellowship
One four- to six-month fellowship for scholars who have a Ph.D. or have completed their professional training. Social and political scientists are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or foreign nationals living in the U.S. three years immediately preceding the application deadline.
Amount$25,200.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Center of Oriental Research (ACOR)
Contact information
|Office
|656 Beacon Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA
|Phone
|(617) 353-6571
|Website
|http://www.bu.edu/acor
|acor@bu.edu