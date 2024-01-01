Featured Easy apply

NCMA Denver Chapter Scholarship

Applicant must be a high school senior who is intending to enroll, or college student who is currently enrolled, in a college or university and working on a degree in a contracting or business field of study. A 250-word essay must be submitted about who the applicant is, why they are interested in contracting or business as a profession, what their career goals are and how they plan to obtain them. College applicants must be currently enrolled in a contracting or business field of study and high school students must enroll in a contracting or business field of study within one year of award.

Amount $500.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information