NCMA Denver Chapter Scholarship
Applicant must be a high school senior who is intending to enroll, or college student who is currently enrolled, in a college or university and working on a degree in a contracting or business field of study. A 250-word essay must be submitted about who the applicant is, why they are interested in contracting or business as a profession, what their career goals are and how they plan to obtain them. College applicants must be currently enrolled in a contracting or business field of study and high school students must enroll in a contracting or business field of study within one year of award.
Amount$500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Contract Management Association - Denver Chapter
Contact information
|Office
|10 Longs Peak Drive, Broomfield, CO
|Phone
|(303) 460-2256
|Website
|http://www.ncmadenver.org/scholarship.html
|tmenlove@ball.com