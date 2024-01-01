Featured scholarship
NDS/DMI Milk Marketing Scholarship
Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA and be enrolled in his/her sophomore or junior year of a four-year college. Two letters of recommendation with at least one from a faculty member in the applicant's major department and an official transcript showing all courses required.
Amount$1,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
National Dairy Shrine
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 725, Denmark, WI
|Phone
|(920) 863-6333
|Website
|http://www.dairyshrine.org/download_scholarship_app.php
|info@dairyshrine.org