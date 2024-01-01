Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
New Jersey State Golf Association (NJSGA) Caddie Scholarship
Applicant must have caddied for at least two seasons. Scholastic achievement, CEEB SAT Scores, qualities of character and leadership, length of service as a caddie, and financial need are the selection criteria. Attendance full-time at an accredited college or university is required.
Amount$5,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
New Jersey State Golf Association Caddie Scholarship Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|1700 Galloping Hill Road, Kenilworth, NJ
|Phone
|(908) 241-4653
|Website
|http://www.njsga.org/index.php?pageid=44
|lizp@njsga.org