NJCLASS Loans (New Jersey College Loans to Assist State Students)
Undergraduate and graduate students or parent(s), legal guardian, spouse or relative may borrow for each student per academic year. New Jersey students must be enrolled at least half-time, at an approved school in New Jersey or outside of New Jersey. Out-of-state students must be enrolled at an approved New Jersey school. Applicants must be citizens or eligible non-citizens of the United States for at least six months prior to filing an application. Students also must be making satisfactory progress towards a degree.
Amount$500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
Contact information
|Office
|4 Quaker Bridge Plaza, Hamilton, NJ
|Phone
|(800) 792-8670
|Website
|http://www.hesaa.org/Pages/NJCLASSHome.aspx
|clewis@hesaa.org