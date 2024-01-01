Featured Easy apply

NJOEF Scholarship

Applicant must be a New Jersey resident and be accepted to a college of osteopathic medicine. Applicant should rank in top quarter of class and have a minimum 3.0 GPA. Selection is based upon academic achievement, financial need, motivation, and professional promise as an osteopathic physician. Recipient must agree to become a member of the New Jersey Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons (NJAOPS) and the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), complete his or her education, receiving the D.O. degree, and participate in AOA-approved internship/residency programs.

