Non-Resident Transfer Student Merit Scholarship
Applicant must be a transfer student with a minimum 3.8 GPA who is not a resident of Utah. Applicant must have completed a two0year college associate degree program or its equivalent in a state contiguous to Utah.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of Utah
Contact information
|Office
|Financial Aid and Scholarships Office, Salt Lake City, UT
|Phone
|(801) 581-6211
|Website
|http://financialaid.utah.edu/scholarships
|scholarship@sa.utah.edu