North Carolina Hispanic College Fund Scholarship
Applicant must have graduated from a North Carolina High School within the past two years and have been accepted into an accredited two- or four-year college or university. A committed to public service and community development must be demonstrated. Preference is given to a full-time student applicant and a foreign-born, or a child of foreign-born parents, applicant.
Amount$2,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 2.5
Sponsor
Greensboro College
Contact information
|Office
|815 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC
|Phone
|(336) 272-7102
|Website
|http://www.cfnc.org/Gateway?command=GetBasedProgramDetail?e=yes&type=8&vocType=11&vocational=no&id=131
|finplan@gborocollege.edu