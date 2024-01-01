Featured scholarship
Northern Cheyenne Higher Education Scholarship
Applicant must be an enrolled Northern Cheyenne Tribal member, a high school graduate or have GED, accepted at an accredited institution in an associate or bachelor's degree program, be age 18 by time of enrollment at a college or university, demonstrate financial need, and submit a certificate of tribal enrollment, proof of a completed application for financial aid and award letter, high school and college transcripts, one-page personal statement, listing of awards or achievements, college or university acceptance letter, and three letters of recommendation.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: up to 18.0
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Northern Cheyenne
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 307, Lame Deer, MT
|Phone
|(406) 477-6770
|Website
|http://www.cheyennenation.com/TribalEd.html
|darleneh@rangeweb.net