NPPF Television News Scholarship

Applicant must be enrolled at a recognized four-year college or university, have courses in TV news photojournalism in a program leading to a bachelor's degree, and submit a videotape with examples of work and a one-page biographical sketch including statement of professional goals. Tape should contain no more than three complete stories (total time for all stories: six minutes) with voice narration and natural sound. Applicant must also include a letter from his or her professor/advisor. Award is aimed at applicant with television news photojournalism potential, but with little opportunity and great need.

