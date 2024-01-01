Featured scholarship
NPPF Television News Scholarship
Applicant must be enrolled at a recognized four-year college or university, have courses in TV news photojournalism in a program leading to a bachelor's degree, and submit a videotape with examples of work and a one-page biographical sketch including statement of professional goals. Tape should contain no more than three complete stories (total time for all stories: six minutes) with voice narration and natural sound. Applicant must also include a letter from his or her professor/advisor. Award is aimed at applicant with television news photojournalism potential, but with little opportunity and great need.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Contact information
|Office
|3702 North 53rd Street, Omaha, NE
|Phone
|-
|Website
|https://nppa.org/awards
|DaveHamer@compuserve.com