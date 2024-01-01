Featured scholarship
NTA Eric Friedheim Scholarship
Applicants should be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States who is a full-time graduate student enrolled in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality-related program of study at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States entering any year of graduate study in the fall of the calendar year of application, maintaining a minimum 3.0 grade point average. For a complete application, applicant needs to submit a U. S. passport as proof of citizenship, or U. S. Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic and one professional), an official transcript, and an essay. Essay topc: You have chosen to pursue a career path in the travel and tourism or hospitality industry. What changes have you observed thus far in the industry, and what changes do you anticipate in the future of the industry? Where do you see your future potential in the industry? Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Tourism Cares
Contact information
|Office
|275 Turnpike Street, Suite 307, Canton, MA
|Phone
|(781) 821-5990
|Website
|http://www.tourismcares.org/academic-scholarships/
|scholarships@tourismcares.org