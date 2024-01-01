Featured Easy apply

NTA Mayflower Tours Patrick Murphy Internship

Applicants can be a citizen or permanent resident of any country and should be a full-time or part-time undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a political science or travel and tourism program of study at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States entering sophomore, junior, or senior year as an undergraduate, or any year of graduate study in the fall of the calendar year of application, with a minimum 3.0 grade point average, and possess strong written and verbal communication skills as well as interpersonal skills. For a complete application, applicant needs to submit a passport as proof of citizenship, or Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic and one professional), and an essay. Essay topic: If you are a political science student: Discuss how your current program of study relates to the three branches of the federal government and how policy issues are evaluated and what actions are taken to implement them. Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and volunteer experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., in government relations and how they tie into your present and future goals. Also include a couple of paragraphs about 'How would you bring a key travel and tourism issue before the Congress for action on the issue?' Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to government or public affairs, or, if you are a travel and tourism student: Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and volunteer experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., in travel and tourism and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

Amount $2,000.00

