NTA North America Scholarship

Applicant must be a permanent citizen or resident of the United States or Canada, as an undergraduate or graduate student (entering any year) in a travel-and-tourism or hospitality-related program of study at an accredited three-year or four-year college or university in the United States or Canada with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a U.S. 4.0 scale. Applicants from a three-year school will be entering third year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum 60 credit hours at the end of the semester or term. Applicants from a four-year school will be entering junior or senior year in the fall of the calendar year and will have completed a minimum 60 or 90 hours respectively at the end of the semester or term. For a complete application, please submit a U.S. or Canadian passport as proof of citizenship, or U.S. or Canadian Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, a resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one professional and one academic), official transcript, and an essay. Essay topic: If undergraduate level student: Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of career-wise in the industry? Please tell us about your academic ane extracurricular activities and experiences (i.e. work, internships, etc.), and how they tie into your present/future goals. Mention any awards/recommendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry, or if graduate level student: You have chosen to pursue a career path in the travel and tourism or hospitality industry. What changes have you observed thus far in the industry, and what changes do you anticipate in the future of the industry? Where do you see your future potential in the industry? Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

