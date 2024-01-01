Featured Easy apply

NTA Quebec Scholarship

Applicants should be a citizen or permanent resident of the Canada and a permanent resident of Quebec, who is a full-time undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality-related program of study at an accredited three-year or four-year college or university in the United States or Canada entering final year as an undergraduate, or any year of graduate study, in the fall of the calendar year of application, with a minimum 3.0 grade point average. Applicants from a three-year school will have completed 60 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Applicants from a four-year school will have completed a minimum of 90 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Graduate students will be entering any year of graduate study in the fall of the calendar year of application. For a complete application, applicant needs to submit a Canadian passport as proof of citizenship, or Canadian Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, Quebec driver's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, official transcript, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic and one professional), and an essay. Essay topic: If undergraduate level student, or graduate level student: Please address one of the following topics: future of international inbound tourism, impact of technology on distribution channels, impact of social media on consumer communications for a destination, challenges to group travel of changing demographics and lifestyles, impact of mass tourism on visited communities, sustainable tourism, niche marketing, culture and heritage tourism, or learning and enrichment travel. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

