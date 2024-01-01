Featured Easy apply

NTA Yellow Ribbon Scholarship

Applicant must be a permanent resident of United States or Canada with a physical or sensory disability (as defined by the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act), enrolled as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality- related program of study at an accredited two-year, three-year, or four-year college or university in the U.S. or Canada, with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Applicants enrolled in a two-year college, will be entering the second year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Applicants enrolled in a three-year school (Quebec) will be entering third year in the fall of the calendar year of application. Applicants enrolled in a four-year college or university will be entering junior or senior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 or 90 credit hours respectively by the end of this semester or term. Applicant is required to submit a U.S. or Canadian passport as proof of citizenship, or U.S. or Canadian Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one academic, one professional), an official transcript, letter from an accredited physician confirming the student's specific physical or sensory disability, and an essay. Essay topic: If undergraduate level student: Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry' Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry, or, if graduate level student: You have chosen to pursue a career path in the travel and tourism or hospitality industry. What changes have you observed thus far in the industry, and what changes do you anticipate in the future of the industry' Where do you see your future potential in the industry' Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

