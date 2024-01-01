Featured scholarship
O. S. Braunstein Student Prize Award
Applicant must be an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled at an accredited university/institution with a 2015 or later graduation date. An original research paper on a topic pertaining to the conference theme and topic(s) is required. The paper must be authored by a single student or co-authored with fellow students. Papers with faculty members as co-authors are ineligible. Recipient must present the winning paper at PTC's annual conference and allow the paper to be published on the PTC website and as part of the conference proceedings (CD/DVD).
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Pacific Telecommunications Council
Contact information
|Office
|914 Coolidge Street, Honolulu, HI
|Phone
|(808) 941-3789
|Website
|http://www.ptc.org/community/awards.html
|awards@ptc.org