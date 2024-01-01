Featured scholarship
OCA - AXA Achievement Award
Applicant must be a permanent resident or U.S. citizen and with a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and is entering their first year of college for the upcoming fall semester. Awards based on academic achievement, leadership, and commitment to community service.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA), Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|1001 Connecticut Ave. NW, Suite 601, Washington, DC
|Phone
|(202) 223-5500
|Website
|http://www.ocanational.org/?page=Programs_Scholarship
|oca@ocanational.org