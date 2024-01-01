Featured scholarship
OCA-UPS Gold Mountain Scholarship
Applicant must be a United States citizen of Asian Pacific descent who has a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and is the first person in their immediate family to attend college, thus entering their first year of school this upcoming fall. Financial need is required.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA), Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|1001 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Suite 601, Washington, DC
|Phone
|(202) 223-5500
|Website
|http://www.ocanational.org/?page=Programs_Scholarship
|dlee@ocanatl.org