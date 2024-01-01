Featured Easy apply

Orfalea Scholarship Award

Applicant must be a graduating high school senior or Ventura County high school graduate enrolling or already enrolled at an accredited vocational school, community college, or four-year college or university. Applicant must be an early childhood education or teaching major, or any major provided applicant is able to meet at least one of the following requirements: has a documented learning difference/is a non-traditional learner, is under 24 years of age and has a parent employed as a nurse, teacher (pre-K to grade 12), or at a non-profit agency, is under the age of 24 and is the child of a single parent, has completed the Montana Yellowstone Expedition Summer Program.

