Orfalea Scholarship Award
Applicant must be a graduating high school senior or Ventura County high school graduate enrolling or already enrolled at an accredited vocational school, community college, or four-year college or university. Applicant must be an early childhood education or teaching major, or any major provided applicant is able to meet at least one of the following requirements: has a documented learning difference/is a non-traditional learner, is under 24 years of age and has a parent employed as a nurse, teacher (pre-K to grade 12), or at a non-profit agency, is under the age of 24 and is the child of a single parent, has completed the Montana Yellowstone Expedition Summer Program.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Ventura County Community Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|1317 Del Norte Road, Suite 150, Camarillo, CA
|Phone
|(805) 988-0196
|Website
|http://www.vccf.org/scholarship/index.shtml
|vweber@vccf.org