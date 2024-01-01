Featured scholarship
Patty & Melvin Alperin First Generation Scholarship
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited nonprofit post-secondary institution offering either a two-year associate or a four-year college degree.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
The Rhode Island Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|One Union Station, Providence, RI
|Phone
|(401) 274-4564
|Website
|http://www.rifoundation.org/WorkingTogether/ForScholarshipSeekers/ScholarshipFellowshipOpportunities.aspx
