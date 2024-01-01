Featured scholarship
Persian Gulf Veterans Tuition Award
Applicant must be a New York resident who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the hostilities that occurred in the Persian Gulf from August 2, 1990, to the end of hostilities as evidenced by receipt of the Southwest Asia Service Medal which was awarded from August 2, 1990, to November 30, 1995 and has been discharged under other than dishonorable conditions. Applicant must be enrolled at an undergraduate or graduate degree-granting instiution or in an approved vocational training program in New York State. Applicant must have applied for a Tuition Assistance program award if full-time and have applied for a federal Pell Grant for full-time or part-time undergraduate study or enrollment in a vocational training program. Applicant must establish eligibility by submitting Persian Gulf Veterans Tution Award Supplement available from school or college financial aid office, veterans' office, or HESC.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC)
Contact information
|Office
|NYS Education Department, Albany, NY
|Phone
|(518) 474-0537
|Website
|https://www.hesc.ny.gov/pay-for-college/financial-aid/types-of-financial-aid.html#horizontalTab2
|-