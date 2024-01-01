Featured scholarship
Phi Lambda Sigma - AFPE First Year Graduate School Fellowship
Applicant must be in the final year of a Pharmacy B.S. or Pharm.D. program, be a member of either Rho Chi or Phi Lamdba Sigma, and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
Sponsor
American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE)
Contact information
|Office
|One Church Street, Rockville, MD
|Phone
|(301) 738-2160
|Website
|http://afpepharm.org/index.php/contact/grants-scholarships-and-awards/
