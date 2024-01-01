Featured scholarship
Postdoctoral Fellowship in the Atmospheric Sciences
Applicant must have a Ph.D. or Sc.D. granted in an area related to the National Center for Atmospheric Research science or must be able to complete such a degree and finish all thesis revisions and defense before starting the NCAR appointment.
Amount$60,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Center for Atmospheric Research
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 3000, Boulder, CO
|Phone
|(303) 497-1328
|Website
|https://asp.ucar.edu/postdocs/prospective-applicants
|asp-apply@asp.ucar.edu